Carbon Footprint of Russian Gas Just One-Third of That of US-Produced LNG - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The carbon footprint of Russian gas is three times less than that of US-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG), Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our gas, its carbon content is three times less, three times less than American LNG.

If our environmentalists are not registered, not political, but the ones who care about the future of mankind, they cannot fail to hear this. By and large, they should not require construction, but the closure of all LNG receiving terminals," the president said.