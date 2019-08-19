UrduPoint.com
Cars' Sale Falls 4.22% In FY 2018-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:39 PM

Sale of cars in the country dropped by 4.22% to 207,630 units during fiscal year 2018-19 as compared to the sale of 216,786 cars in June-July (2017-18)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Sale of cars in the country dropped by 4.22% to 207,630 units during fiscal year 2018-19 as compared to the sale of 216,786 cars in June-July (2017-18).

On year-on-year basis, sale of car witnessed a decline of 5.65% to 14,767 units in June this year from 15,652 units in June 2018.

According to breakup details issued by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Monday, Sale of Honda cars in Pakistan plunged to 39,189 units in June-July 2018-19 from 42,810 units in same period of last year.

However sale of Suzuki Cultus, increased from 20,483 units in 2017-18 to 22,763 units, while sale of Suzuki Wagon R also increased from 29,206 units to 32,614 units in 2017-18.

The sale of Suzuki Mehran, the production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki plunged from 46,221in the year 2017-18 to 31,981units in June-July (2018-19).

The newly launched 660 cc Suzuki Alto's sale was recorded at 1,685 units in June 2019.

