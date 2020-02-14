CCI delegation meets Chairman BOI

A delegation of Coca Cola Icecek (CCI), led by General Manager CCI Pakistan, Ahmet Kursad Ertin and Group Director Corporate Affairs of CCI, Servet Yildirim called on Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Zubair Gilani here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of Coca Cola Icecek (CCI), led by General Manager CCI Pakistan, Ahmet Kursad Ertin and Group Director Corporate Affairs of CCI, Servet Yildirim called on Chairman board of Investment (BOI), Zubair Gilani here on Friday.

During the meeting, Chairman BOI explained the policy of the Government for revival of the economy through export-led industrialization in the country, a press release issued here said.

He said that the reforms already undertaken by the Government have contributed towards building the confidence of investors, while business reform drive being led by BOI will be monumental in improving the overall business climate in the country, for local as well as foreign investors.

Zubair Gilani briefed the delegation about some of the initiatives being undertaken by BOI for improving the relationship management with the investors, including the mapping of the businesses, which would enable the organization to resolve the issues more efficiently and build effective connections for exploiting available opportunities in the country.

While talking about the brotherly relationships between Pakistan and Turkey, Chairman BOI said that the visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with a delegation of business leaders from Turkey would revitalize the already existing strong economic and social ties between both countries.

The delegation of CCI appreciated the efforts of the Government for economic revival in the country. They also shared some of the issues being faced in the industry, which Gilani assured to take up to the highest level for a swift resolution.