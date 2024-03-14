Open Menu

CCP Authorizes Acquisition Of ‘Pakistani Microfinance Bank By Dutch Company’

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited by a Dutch-based holding company, MNT–Halan Pak B.V. This transaction marks a significant development in the microfinance banking sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited by a Dutch-based holding company, MNT–Halan Pak B.V. This transaction marks a significant development in the microfinance banking sector of Pakistan.

MNT – Halan Pak B.V. is a holding company incorporated in the Netherlands, with a presence in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Halan Wallet (Private) Limited and Halan Finance Limited. On the other hand, Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited is a public limited company operating in the microfinance banking sector of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The acquisition involves the purchase of 100% shareholding of Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited from Advans S.

A SICAR, a Luxembourg-based financial services company. Following a thorough review of the pre-merger application, the CCP determined that there are no overlaps between the merging parties, and the market conditions will remain unchanged post-merger.

The approval of this acquisition is significant for Pakistan's microfinance banking sector, which plays a crucial role in the country's financial inclusion agenda. According to the World Bank, the sector serves 76% of all borrowers from the financial sector and accounts for approximately a third of all outstanding agriculture advances.

Foreign investment in this sector is expected to bring in new technologies, innovative products, and improved services, benefiting both the industry and the consumers.

More Stories From Business