CDWP clears 6 projects worth Rs 45 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved four projects worth Rs 12.25 billion, and recommended two projects worth Rs 33.427 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), while it also allowed extension in re-tendering of one project worth Rs 12. 10 billion.

The meeting was held here, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Projects related to Energy, Social Welfare and water Resources were presented in the meeting.

In energy sector, the meeting approved a project "Social Development of Harpo Valley & Strengthening of WPO GB under Accompanying Measures of 34.5 MW HPP Harpo" worth Rs. 255 million.

Objective of the project is procurement of machinery and tools for the Hydro Electric workshop at Sakrdu, community development work in the Harpo Valley, up-gradation of C-Class Dispensary and girls middle school etc.

The CDWP allowed for extension in re-tendering of the Rs 12.11 billion project titled "20 MW Hydropower Project Hanzel Gilgit".

The project is aimed at constructing Hanzel Hydropower project (10 MW) along Gilgit River, a right bank tributary of Indus River to transmit energy to Gilgit town and surrounding areas through a 132 kV transmission line for meeting power and energy requirements of the Gilgit District.

The meeting also approved a project "Construction of 132 kV Grid Station at Kanmehtarzai and 132 kV feed for Kanmehtarzai In & out from existing 132 kV D/C Muslim Bagh- Khanozai Transmission Line" worth Rs 263.46 million.

A project related to Social Welfare presented in the meeting namely "Women's Income Growth and Self- Reliance" worth Rs 7140 million was approved in the meeting.

The objective of the project is to establish a sustainable government led system to be established for transition of extremely poor women from social protection to sustainable livelihood and poverty reduction. Productive inclusion and economic empowerment of women is the main objective of this initiative.

In water sector, the committee referred a project "Basol Dam Project" worth Rs 18.68 billion to ECNEC for final approval.

The Basol dam is located at 54 Km in the North West of Omara Town, Gawadar district of Balochistan.

The dam site is located on Basol River which is accessible through 16 Km long jeeable track from Makran Coastal Highway. Meanwhile the CDWP also referred another project "Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project" worth Rs. 14.748 billion to ECNEC for approval.

The project is related to the issues of water scarcity, water augmentation, salinity, floods, increased poverty in backyard irrigated areas and institutional reforms.

The CDWP approved a project titled "Indus 21 Water Sector Building and Advisory Services project (WCAP)" worth Rs. 4.594 billion.

The forum also considered two Position Papers namely "Gridlines Regarding Project Appraisal Document-PAD" and "Inclusion of Disability Friendly Checklist in PC-1", similarly, the forum approved two Concept Clearance proposals titled "Construction of retaining wall along downstream right marginal bund from mile 0/0+200 to 1/5 Guddo Barrage, retaining wall along Gaj Diversion Bud in Johi Diversion at Dadu" and "Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program".