Cement export increase 0.59% in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 0.59 percent during the first half of financial year 2021-22, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $ 143.768 million during July-December (2021-22) against the exports of US $ 142.924 million during July- December (2020-21), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement however dipped by 9.33 percent by going down from 4,325,060 metric tons to 3,921,554 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement were increased by 44.28 percent during the month of December 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during December 2021 were recorded at US $ 27.776 million against the exports of US $ 19.251 million in December 2020.

On month-on-month basis, exports of cement declined by 45.04 percent during December 2021 when compared to the exports of US $ 50.542 million in November 2021, the PBS data revealed.