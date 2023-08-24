Open Menu

China Boasts 3 Million 5G Base Stations With Smooth Telecom Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :China has built a total of 3.055 million 5G base stations as end of July, accounting for 26.9 percent of the country's total number of mobile base stations, according to a report released by the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The ministry released the "Economic Operation of the Communications Industry from January to July 2023," saying that China's 5G mobile phone users reached 695 million in the seven-month period, accounting for 40.6 percent of the total number of mobile phone users, China Global Television Network reported.

From January to July, the country's gigabit broadband access users reached 134 million, accounting for 21.7 percent of the total number of users, said the report.

It also revealed that during the seven-month period the accumulated business income of the three basic telecommunications companies, namely China Telecommunications Corp., or China Telecom, China Mobile Communication Group Co. Ltd., and China Unicom hit 1.0056 trillion Yuan (about $137.99 billion), with a year-on-year increase of 6.2 percent.

Among them, cloud computing and big data revenue increased by 35.5 percent and 42.2 percent respectively, and the Internet of Things part increased by 25.7 percent, all in year-on-year manner.

During the period, the cumulative access traffic of mobile internet users nationwide reached 167.7 billion GB, with a year-on-year increase of 14.7 percent.

