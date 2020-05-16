(@FahadShabbir)

China will carry out countermeasures against such US companies as Apple and Cisco if the United States continues applying sanctions on Huawei, Chinese media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) China will carry out countermeasures against such US companies as Apple and Cisco if the United States continues applying sanctions on Huawei, Chinese media reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of Commerce announced new restrictions against Huawei, including a ban on export of semiconductors from global chip makers to the Chinese tech giant.

According to the Global Times daily, quoting a source close to the Chinese government, "China will take forceful countermeasures to protect its own legitimate rights," if the US moves forward with its threat to bar essential suppliers, including Taiwan-based TSMC, from selling chips to Huawei.

The countermeasures will include adding select US companies to China's "unreliable entity list," imposing sanctions and investigations into them in line with Chinese law and regulations.

The US companies listed by the source include Apple, Cisco and Qualcomm, as well as Boeing from which Beijing might stop buying aircraft.