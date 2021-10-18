China Reports 11.8% Rise in Industrial Production in 3 Quarters of 2021

China's industrial production is on an upswing with output rising by 11.8% in the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period of 2020, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) China's industrial production is on an upswing with output rising by 11.8% in the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period of 2020, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

"In the first three quarters, the total value added of industrial enterprises above the designated size grew by 11.8 percent year on year, or an average two-year growth of 6.4 percent," the report read.

The growth in September alone was 3.1%, it added.

Mining output has increased by 4.7% in from January - September year-on-year, while the increase was 12.5% for the manufacturing industry, and 12% for the production and supply of electricity, thermal power, gas, and water. The volume of high-tech production increased by 20.1%.

The production of new-energy vehicles, industrial robots, and integrated circuits has increased by 172.5%, 57.8%, and 43.1%, respectively, according to the bureau.

Despite the Chinese government's pursuit of greener economy, it had to increase coal imports by 76% last month compared to September 2020 to tackle the disrupted power and heating disruption in some regions, which occurred due to coal deficit and surging gas prices, according to the statement.

Domestic coal production grew 3.7% in the first nine months of the year compared to 2020 and 3.6% compared to 2019, amounting to 2.93 billion tonnes. In September alone, Chinese coal production totaled 330 million tonnes, a 0.9% decline year-on-year and 1.8% compared to the same period of 2019, while imported coal amounted to 32.

8 million tonnes, an increase of 76.0% year-on-year, the bureau said.

Earlier in October, the authorities of three Chinese coal hub provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi, and Inner Mongolia pledged to deliver 145 million tonnes of coal throughout the country in the fourth quarter at a reduced price amid the energy crisis.

From January to September, China increased the production of crude oil by 2.5% year-on-year up to 149.84 million tonnes, compared to 4.3% over the same period in 2019. The September production amounted to 16.6 tonnes, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year.

Processed oil output from January-September was 526.87 million tonnes, an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period of last year and 9.4% compared to 2019. The September output totaled 56 million tonnes, a drop of 2.6% year-on-year.

China imported 6.8% less oil in the first nine months of 2021 than last year, with imports reaching 387.4 million tonnes. The September imports totaled 41 million tonnes, 15.3% less than September of last year.

Gas production increased 10.4% from January-September yea-on-year and 20% compared to 2019, totaling 151.8 billion cubic meters. In September, the country produced 15.7 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 7.1% year-on-year and 15.2% over the same period in 2019.

Three-quarter gas imports totaled 89.85 million tonnes, an increase of 22.2% year-on-year. The September gas imports increased 21.7% year-on-year, totaling 10.62 million tonnes.