China-South Asia expo serves as bridge for uniting China-Pakistan: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Wednesday that China-South Asia Expo serves as a bridge for uniting China-Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Addressing the 4th Forum on China-South Asia Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation at Kunming Expo, he noted that Pakistan, recognizing the importance of science and technology, has embarked on the transformative journey of Digital Pakistan by harnessing our vibrant youth, constituting 60% of our populace, and tapping into their innovative prowess, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

We aim to reshape our trajectory. The burgeoning number of Pakistani startups attracting international venture capital attests to our untapped potential. Through the establishment of a Special Technological Zone Authority, we are nurturing an ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and research, he added.

Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan and China are close friends and All-Weather Strategic Partners. In recent years two countries have placed and added focus on science and technology cooperation.

We have also created two dedicated working groups on science and technology and IT cooperation under the CPEC framework.

Currently, 30 joint research projects are in advanced stages, a testament to our shared commitment to innovation. As we usher in the second phase of CPEC, poised for industrial and agricultural transformation, our partnership with China will underpin our technological aspirations, laying a robust foundation for a modern economy.

Ambassador emphasized that the theme of the forum Innovation Creates the Future, Cooperation Leads to Win-Win Development resonates deeply with our pursuit of moving towards a digital era through scientific excellence, achievements, and cooperation.

I am delighted to share that tomorrow we would be signing an MoU on the establishment of its sub-center in Pakistan which we hope could serve as a bridge for uniting governments, private sector, and academia for collaboration in digital fields.

A total of 40 delegates from Pakistan participated in the 7th China-South Asia Expo that kicked off today in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan province, and will close on August 20, with the theme of "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development".