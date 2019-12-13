UrduPoint.com
China To Consider Canceling Retaliatory Tariffs On US Set To Take Effect On December 15

Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:42 PM

China to Consider Canceling Retaliatory Tariffs on US Set to Take Effect on December 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Beijing will consider canceling retaliatory tariffs on US goods that should enter into force on December 15 in response to Washington's plans to impose levies on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if a trade deal is not reached by that time, Chinese Vice-Minister of Finance Liao Min said on Friday.

"China will consider not introducing retaliatory tariffs on December 15," Liao said.

Washington has set December 15 as the deadline for possibly imposing additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if both sides did not reach a trade deal. Such a move would mean that all of China's annual exports to the United States would be subject to steep tariffs.



