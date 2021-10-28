UrduPoint.com

China's Coal-rich Shanxi Aims To Have One-third Electricity Powered By New, Clean Energy

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:59 PM

China's coal-rich Shanxi aims to have one-third electricity powered by new, clean energy

China's Shanxi Province, the country's major coal-producing region, strives to see the installed capacity of new and clean energy reach half of its total and have one-third of its electricity generated by new and clean energy by 2025, local authorities said on Thursday

TAIYUAN, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :China's Shanxi Province, the country's major coal-producing region, strives to see the installed capacity of new and clean energy reach half of its total and have one-third of its electricity generated by new and clean energy by 2025, local authorities said on Thursday.

The goal was announced by Lin Wu, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanxi Provincial Committee during a provincial Party congress.

Over the past five years, Shanxi had accelerated the development of clean and new energy such as photovoltaic and wind power and pushed forward the eco-friendly transition of its energy supply structure.

During the 13th Five-year Plan period (2016-2020), its annual average growth rate of installed wind and photovoltaic power reached about 24 percent and 63 percent respectively.

By the end of 2020, the installed capacity of new and renewable energy power generation reached 35.7 million kW, accounting for 34.38 percent of the province's total.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity China Congress 2020 Million

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 65527 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65527 cusecs water

22 seconds ago
 Australian COVID-19 vaccine booster program to sta ..

Australian COVID-19 vaccine booster program to start in November amid battle aga ..

26 seconds ago
 Covid-19: National positivity ratio hovers around ..

Covid-19: National positivity ratio hovers around 1.42%

27 seconds ago
 Germany Held Operation Against IS Supporters, Two ..

Germany Held Operation Against IS Supporters, Two Russian Citizens Among Suspect ..

30 seconds ago
 SCBA annual elections are underway

SCBA annual elections are underway

19 minutes ago
 New Zealand tourism operators seek more border cer ..

New Zealand tourism operators seek more border certainty: industry body

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.