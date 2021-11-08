UrduPoint.com

China's Coal Supplies Improve, Prices Down

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:04 PM





BEIJING, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :China has been ram-ping up its coal production since October to boost supplies and cool prices for the winter heating season, the country's top economic planning body said Monday.

China's average daily coal output hit 11.66 million tonnes from Nov. 1 to 5, increasing more than 1.2 million tonnes from the end of September. The maximum daily output reached 11.93 million tonnes, a record high in recent years, said a statement on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The NDRC has urged coal companies nationwide to sign medium and long-term contracts for power and coal to stabilize the market. As of Saturday, all coal companies in 24 provincial-level regions had signed medium and long-term contracts.

As a tight coal supply eases, the fuel stocks of power plants are accelerating growth.Since November, the daily coal supply to power plants has averaged 7.74 million tonnes. Power plants stored over 117 million tonnes of coal on Saturday, up about 40 million tonnes from the end of September.

Coal stockpiles at the Qinhuangdao port reached 5.39 million tonnes on Sunday, an increase of nearly 1.5 million tonnes from the end of September.

Coal prices will likely fall steadily in the future, with improving coal supplies and increasing storage at power plants and ports, the NDRC said.

