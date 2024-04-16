China's Fixed-asset Investment Up 4.5 Pct In Q1
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) China's fixed-asset investment expanded at a rapid pace in the first quarter of 2024, with high-tech sectors recording strong investment growth, indicating accelerated industrial upgrading in the country.
Fixed-asset investment rose 4.5 percent year on year in the January-March period, with the pace of growth accelerating from a rise of 4.2 percent in the January-February period and 3 percent for the whole year of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.
Investment in infrastructure construction rose 6.5 percent from a year ago, and manufacturing investment increased 9.9 percent during the period, both quickening from the growth registered in the first two months.
Investment in property development, however, fell 9.
5 percent year on year in the first quarter, according to the NBS.
The country's real estate market is still in a state of adjustment, with policies aimed at supporting the sector's development continuing to take effect, Sheng Laiyun, NBS deputy director, told a press conference.
Sheng said that the country's continuous urbanization process would underpin the real estate market.
Excluding the property development investment, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 9.3 percent during the first quarter.
Investment in high-tech industries has experienced robust growth, increasing by 11.4 percent from the previous year. In particular, investment in high-tech manufacturing and services expanded by 10.8 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.
Recent Stories
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 pct in Q13 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower after falls on Wall Street4 hours ago
-
Govt increases Petrol,HSD prices by Rs 4.53, Rs 8.14 per liter12 hours ago
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight12 hours ago
-
Pakistan to address climate challenges for sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister13 hours ago
-
Aleem, Tessori discuss investment opportunities in Sindh13 hours ago
-
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Cedar Hills: $35mln in ..15 hours ago
-
Steps afoot to cut essential commodities prices: Ch Shafay16 hours ago