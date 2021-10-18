UrduPoint.com

China's economy continued stable recovery in the first three quarters of this year with major indicators staying within a reasonable range, official data showed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :China's economy continued stable recovery in the first three quarters of this year with major indicators staying within a reasonable range, official data showed Monday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 9.8 percent year on year in the first three quarters, putting the average growth for the period in the past two years at 5.2 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

In the third quarter (Q3), the country's GDP grew 4.9 percent year on year, slower than the growth of 18.

3 percent in Q1 and 7.9 percent in Q2.

Other major economic indicators showed continued improvements across the board, with retail sales of consumer goods jumping 16.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters this year.

China's value-added industrial output went up 11.8 percent year on year in the first three quarters, while fixed-asset investment went up 7.3 percent year on year during the period.

The country's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent in September, 0.5 percentage points lower than the same period last year, NBS data showed.

