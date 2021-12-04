UrduPoint.com

China's Logistics Activity Picks Up In November

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 03:04 PM

China's logistics activity posted a faster expansion in November, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) showed

BEIJING, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :China's logistics activity posted a faster expansion in November, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) showed.

The logistics performance index, which tracks business volumes, new orders, employment, inventory turnovers and equipment utility rates in the sector, came in at 53.6 percent last month, up 0.1 percentage points from October.

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The rise indicated a speedy recovery of production logistics following the country's measures to ensure adequate power supply and stabilize raw material prices, the CFLP noted.

The sub-index for new orders came in at 56.1 percent, and the sub-index for business activity expectations stood at 57.8 percent. This signified that the logistics sector will maintain a positive trend, according to the federation.

