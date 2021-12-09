UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 0.3 basis points to 2.154 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate gained 1.8 basis points to 2.22 percent, the one-month rate remained flat at 2.

36 percent, and the one-year rate was down 0.2 basis points to 2.738 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

