China's Overnight's Shibor Interbank Rate Lower Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 04:24 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 19.1 basis points to 1.74 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate went down 0.5 basis points to 2.088 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.

419 percent, and the one-year rate went down 0.6 basis points to 2.668 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

