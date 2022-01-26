(@FahadShabbir)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 19.1 basis points to 1.74 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 19.1 basis points to 1.74 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate went down 0.5 basis points to 2.088 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.

419 percent, and the one-year rate went down 0.6 basis points to 2.668 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.