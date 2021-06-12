UrduPoint.com
China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Rises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:13 PM

China's weekly export container shipping index rises

China's index of export container transport went up in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :China's index of export container transport went up in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 2,442.57, up 2.

9 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the Europe service led the growth with a week-on-week gain of 4.6 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

