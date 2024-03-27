China's Xi Meets US Business Representatives In Beijing
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping met Wednesday with representatives of US businesses, state media reported, as Beijing seeks to woo foreign investment and reassure American firms in the face of a slowing economy.
"On the morning of March 27, President Xi Jinping met with representatives from the US business community... at (Beijing's) Great Hall of the People," state broadcaster CCTV said.
"Before the meeting began, Xi Jinping took a group photograph with them," it said.
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported last week that a meeting between Xi and the presidents of US business lobby groups was in the works.
The meeting also comes a few days after the China Development Forum in Beijing, which was attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other top executives.
