UrduPoint.com

Chinese Agriculture Company To Donate Hybrid Rice Seeds To Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Chinese agriculture company to donate hybrid rice seeds to Pakistan

BEIJING, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) ::Chinese developer and provider of hybrid seeds based in Wuhan, China will donate hybrid rice seeds to support Pakistan in its relief efforts in flood-stricken areas.

"To support Pakistan in its fight against the floods, we will donate some seeds of hybrid rice to Pakistani farmers. We will also send more technicians to the country to support post-flood reconstruction," said Zhou Xusheng, Director of Pakistan business Department, Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co., Ltd.

The company has been providing hybrid seeds of rice, canola and vegetables to Pakistan for nearly twenty years. In particular, it registered the first hybrid rice variety -QY0413 in the history of Pakistan.

Zhou told China Economic Net (CEN) that North Sindh, home to 60% of the hybrid rice in Pakistan, is one of the worst-hit areas in the floods. It is expected that the export of rice, which is an important means for Pakistan to earn foreign exchange, will suffer greatly.

"It may take three years for the rice production and export in Pakistan to recover", Zhou informed.

"By sending more technicians to the rural areas, we aim to improve the effective use of fertilizers and pesticides to achieve maximize production with minimum cost", he said.

"As extreme weather conditions have become more frequent, the company has laid out a blueprint to minimize losses from natural disasters." "First of all, the resistance of crop varieties should be improved. For example, in China, our rice varieties have performed well in the usual heat wave this year. For floods, too, the varieties can be improved", he said.

"Second, the production of seeds can be carried out both in Pakistan and China so that they can complement each other in case of extreme weather. Test stations can also be more scattered in different cities in to spread the risk.

"Zhou also mentioned the importance of the repair of irrigation canals and ditches and road infrastructure. “It would be devastating for farmers if they could not sow normally in the coming months.""Efforts are also required in the maintenance of soil fertility, land levelling, and prevention of diseases," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Exchange Business China Company Road Heat Wave Wuhan May All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

4 minutes ago
 US announces additional grant of $10mln under food ..

US announces additional grant of $10mln under food security for Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

11 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.