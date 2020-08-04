UrduPoint.com
Cleaners Withdraw 40,000 Gallons of Soil Contaminated by Oil Spill in Russia's Komi

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Some 150 cubic meters (40,000 gallons) of contaminated soil was withdrawn following an oil spill incident in Russia's northern Komi Republic, the republican branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Saturday, some 7 tonnes of fuel leaked out from a damaged oil pipeline operated by Russian energy company Lukoil in Komi's Usinsk District. The pipeline was purportedly damaged by a contractor who was working to remove a retired pipe. Earlier on Tuesday, Sputnik has learned from the Komi Ministry of Natural Resources that the contaminated area totaled approximately 3,000 square meters (32,000 square feet), of which 1,000 square meters have already been cleared.

"The soil is being withdrawn at the site of the incident. As of August 4, 150 cubic meters of soil have been withdrawn and 1,010 square meters of territory cleared," a ministry spokesperson said.

According to the statement, 31 people and 15 units of equipment were mobilized to treat the spill.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Local authorities are looking into whether the spill has affected Komi's forest reserves.

Lukoil-Komi said on its website that the spill did not pose a threat to local water resources.

