Cluster manager visits WCCI Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Cluster Manager Surgical Dr. Andeela Sahar Fatima, along with Deputy Manager Mansoor, paid a visit to Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot.

Member Executive Committee Nadia Qaiser chaired the meeting. Dr.

Andeela informed the meeting about the upcoming project of Punjab Cluster Development for surgical industry. She said free-of-cost e-commerce trainings and workshops would be conducted under the scheme.

Members Executive Committee Shabina Gilani, Omaima Alvi, secretary general and other members of women chamber attended the meeting.