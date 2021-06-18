Congress Should Not Raise Gas Tax to Pay for Infrastructure Spending - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Congress should not consider raising the Federal tax on gas, or petroleum for cars to pay for the proposed up to $1.7 trillion infrastructure spending bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I would not be for that," Pelosi told a Capitol Hill news conference. "I don't think America' s working families should be footing the bill for roads and bridges that America's wealthiest people and businesses are using and not paying for."

A bipartisan group of senators has proposed raising the gasoline tax to fund the Biden administration's ambitious infrastructure plans.

Green and environmental activists favor the move as forcing a transition to more fuel efficient cars, especially those at least partially run on electric power.

However, the proposal is also seen as disproportionately hurting working class families who will be least able to afford the costs and because it would further boost inflationary pressures across the US economy.