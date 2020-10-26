UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction, Mining Machinery Imports Reduced By 6.87%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Construction, mining machinery imports reduced by 6.87%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Construction and mining machinery imports during first three months of current fiscal year reduced by 6.87 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the construction and mining machinery imports came down from US$ 33,605 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $ 31,295 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Sep 20 this year, imports of Textile machinery reduced by 25.

09%, worth $94,328 thousand as compared the imports valuing $125,924 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Electrical machinery and apparatus imports decreased by 35.94%, worth $324,172 as compared the imports of valuing $506,031 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Other machinery imports also came down by 4.46%, valuing $526,586 imported as compared the imports worth $551,168 of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Textile From

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

50 minutes ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.