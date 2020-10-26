Construction, mining machinery imports reduced by 6.87%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Construction and mining machinery imports during first three months of current fiscal year reduced by 6.87 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the construction and mining machinery imports came down from US$ 33,605 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $ 31,295 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Sep 20 this year, imports of Textile machinery reduced by 25.

09%, worth $94,328 thousand as compared the imports valuing $125,924 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Electrical machinery and apparatus imports decreased by 35.94%, worth $324,172 as compared the imports of valuing $506,031 of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Other machinery imports also came down by 4.46%, valuing $526,586 imported as compared the imports worth $551,168 of same period of last year.