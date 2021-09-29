UrduPoint.com

CPEC Thahkot-Havelian Project Wins ENR's Best Project Award

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Engineering News-Record- an American weekly magazine has awarded the Karakoram Highway Phase-II (Thahkot-Havelian), a major project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as the winner of Global Best Projects Juried Competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Engineering News-Record- an American weekly magazine has awarded the Karakoram Highway Phase-II (Thahkot-Havelian), a major project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as the winner of Global Best Projects Juried Competition.

"After many hours of analysis and debate, a panel of industry veterans has selected the winners of ENR's 9th annual Global Best Projects competition," said the ENR's statement.

It added,"Like ENR's popular regional and national U.S. competitions, Global Best Projects identifies and honors the project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts of the past year".

The ENR is widely regarded as one of the construction industry's most authoritative publications.

Meanwhile, in a tweet Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong also congratulated on winning the award.

"Engineering news Record (ENR) has just announced winners of Global Best Projects Juried Competition. My sincere congratulations to KKH Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot) Project, a major transport infrastructure project under #CPEC, for winning the best annual Bridge/Tunnel Award!", he said adding "CPEC boasts of best bridges and tunnels in the world. Hard efforts paid off with honor".

The main structure of the project includes 60 large bridges, 45 middle and small bridges, 11 flyovers, 464 culverts, 40 underpasses, six tunnels (2 in Expressway section, four in Class-II Highway), three interchanges, 2 service areas, three tunnel management stations and six tool stations.

