CPI Inflation Increases By 8.7% On YoY Basis

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 8.7 percent on year-on-year (YoY) in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.7% in the previous month and 12.4% in February 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.8% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.0% in February 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation, increased by 8.6% on year-on-year basis in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.0% in the previous month and 11.2% in February 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 2.3% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.1% in February 2020.

The CPI based rural inflation increased by 8.8% on year-on-year basis in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.6% in the previous month and 14.2% in February 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.0% in February 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 11.9% in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7% a month earlier and an increase of 14.5% in February 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.1% in February 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.8% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.8% in February 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WHI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 9.5% in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.4% a month earlier and an increase of 12.

7% in February 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.2% in February 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.5% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.7% in corresponding month i.e. February 2020.

The non-food non-energy Urban increased by 6.4% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.4% in the previous month and 8.0% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1% in February, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.9% in previous month, and an increase of 0.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

The non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.7% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.8% in the previous month and 9.4% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in previous month, and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

The Core inflation (Trimmed) urban increased by 7.9% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to 5.7% in the previous month and 9.7% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0% in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 0.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

The core inflation (trimmed) rural increased by 9.2% on (YoY) basis in February, 2021 as compared to 8.1% in the previous month and by 12.8% in February, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in February, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2020.

