UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Expects To Get New Loans From Russia - Cuban Ambassador To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Cuba Expects to Get New Loans From Russia - Cuban Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Cuba expects to get new loans from Russia, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Gerardo Penalver Portal said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that Moscow's funding of Cuban strategic projects played an important role in the mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

"Yes, there certainly will be [new loans from Russia]. We have smooth relations in the sphere of finance and loans. Russia is able to fund strategically important projects, which is a mutually beneficial contribution to the development of the Cuban economy.

This is the basis of our relations. Our relations in trade and the economy are mutually beneficial," Portal said, when asked whether Cuba expected to receive new loans from Russia.

Cuba fulfills its financial obligations and provides loan payments in time despite the financial difficulties that it faces, Portal emphasized.

"As the head of the Cuban State Council and the Council of Ministers, [President] Miguel Diaz-Canel has stressed during his visit there, fulfilling its commitments is a priority for Cuba, since Russia and Cuba enjoy strategic partnership," Portal added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Visit Cuba From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

28 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

47 minutes ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.