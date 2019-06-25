(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Cuba expects to get new loans from Russia, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Gerardo Penalver Portal said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that Moscow's funding of Cuban strategic projects played an important role in the mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

"Yes, there certainly will be [new loans from Russia]. We have smooth relations in the sphere of finance and loans. Russia is able to fund strategically important projects, which is a mutually beneficial contribution to the development of the Cuban economy.

This is the basis of our relations. Our relations in trade and the economy are mutually beneficial," Portal said, when asked whether Cuba expected to receive new loans from Russia.

Cuba fulfills its financial obligations and provides loan payments in time despite the financial difficulties that it faces, Portal emphasized.

"As the head of the Cuban State Council and the Council of Ministers, [President] Miguel Diaz-Canel has stressed during his visit there, fulfilling its commitments is a priority for Cuba, since Russia and Cuba enjoy strategic partnership," Portal added.