MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The current oil price at $80 per barrel objectively reflects the market situation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, today's price is around $ 80 it objectively reflects the current situation on the market. Let's see what will happen in December-January next," Novak said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.