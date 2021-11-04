Current Oil Price At $80 Per Barrel Reflects Market Situation - Russia's Novak
Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The current oil price at $80 per barrel objectively reflects the market situation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"In my opinion, today's price is around $ 80 it objectively reflects the current situation on the market. Let's see what will happen in December-January next," Novak said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.