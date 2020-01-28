UrduPoint.com
Damages From Economic Crimes In Russia In 2019 Exceed 440 Billion Rubles

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Damages From Economic Crimes in Russia in 2019 Exceed 440 Billion Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The damages from economic crimes in Russia in 2019 amounted to 447.2 billion rubles ($7.1 bln), the Russian Interior Ministry reported on Monday.

"In total, 104,900 crimes of this category were identified.

Material damage from these crimes [in completed and suspended criminal cases] amounted to 447.2 billion rubles," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the ministry, the number of crimes in the economic sector decreased by 4.1 percent compared to 2018.

