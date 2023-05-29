Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister asks reporter to provide his input; he will consider it later.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar faced a challenging line of questioning from journalists regarding the recovery of the nation's economy.

The incident took place following his address at the inaugural session of the International Conference on Islamic Capital Market in Islamabad.

During the interaction, a journalist posed a direct query to Ishaq Dar about the lack of a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking if he considered it a failure.

This question seemed to have triggered the Minister's anger, prompting him to respond with his own question. He inquired if Pakistan had defaulted, highlighting that the country had fulfilled all its international loan payments.

In response to another inquiry concerning the state of the economy, Ishaq Dar dismissively stated, "Feel free to provide your input; I will consider it later."