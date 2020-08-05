UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dawood Hails Continuation Of Sino- Pakistan Trade Through Khunjerab Pass

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:09 PM

Dawood hails continuation of Sino- Pakistan trade through Khunjerab Pass

The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday hailed the resumption of Sino- Pakistan trade through Khunjerab Pass on the demand of business community of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday hailed the resumption of Sino- Pakistan trade through Khunjerab Pass on the demand of business community of the country.

The team at Ministry of Commerce must be appreciated for their hard work in resolving this issue in consultation with Chinese authorities and other stakeholders, he said on his official twitters account."I am pleased to see that trade with China through Khunjerab Pass has resumed temporarily" Razak said.

He said the opening of border was a longstanding demand of the businessmen, particularly from Gilgit Baltistan region, which remained closed due to COVID-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business China Gilgit Baltistan Border Commerce From

Recent Stories

Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gamin ..

6 minutes ago

Omar Ghobash to lead next SBA online book club con ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung Tab S7: A new normal

21 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: A New Note for difficult t ..

23 minutes ago

Senate reiterates rejection of India's August 5 ac ..

15 minutes ago

India can't silence Kashmiris voices through brute ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.