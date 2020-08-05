Dawood hails continuation of Sino- Pakistan trade through Khunjerab Pass

The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday hailed the resumption of Sino- Pakistan trade through Khunjerab Pass on the demand of business community of the country

The team at Ministry of Commerce must be appreciated for their hard work in resolving this issue in consultation with Chinese authorities and other stakeholders, he said on his official twitters account."I am pleased to see that trade with China through Khunjerab Pass has resumed temporarily" Razak said.

He said the opening of border was a longstanding demand of the businessmen, particularly from Gilgit Baltistan region, which remained closed due to COVID-19.