DC Assures Resolving Issues Of Business Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday said that the business community was the key stakeholder in the economic development of the country and assured them of resolving their key issues.

He said that a committee would be formed to address the issues of the business community including encroachments in markets, board tax and professional tax. He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Irfan Nawaz said that due to the consistent water boring in Islamabad, the water tables have gone very low and water shortage could develop into a serious crisis in the Federal capital in future.

He stressed that the business community to raise its voice against this issue for its optimum solution. He said that the business community should cooperate in curbing frauds in cooperative housing societies.

He said that construction of buildings over Nullahs in Islamabad is a serious issue and stressed that the business community should cooperate in addressing this issue.

He said that the business community should arrange fire alarms, fire extinguishers and water tanks in commercial and industrial buildings to cope with fire incidents and he was ready to facilitate them in such efforts. He assured that he was ready to work with ICCI in addressing the other major issues of the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI highlighted the various issues of the business community that needed the attention of DC Islamabad for redress. He said that instead of issuing notices to the business community for meeting tough firefighting requirements, these requirements may revised in consultation with them to facilitate them in this issue.

He said that the professional tax belonged to the local government and urged to suspend till the completion of election of local government in Islamabad. He also urged to charge board tax according to the gazette notification of 2014 and double the rate of contractors should be revised.

