Death Toll From Gas Blast In Northeastern China Rises To 5 With 47 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Death Toll From Gas Blast in Northeastern China Rises to 5 With 47 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021)   The death toll from a gas explosion that occurred at a restaurant in the city of Shenyang in China's northeastern province of Liaoning rose to five while the number of injured rose to 47, China's Global Times reported.

The blast took place on Thursday morning and affected 99 buildings, 1,858 households and 93 stores.

Currently, the affected buildings are being inspected, 86 of them were deemed safe to live in. Authorities vowed to compensate for all damages, the outlet reported.

Reports on Thursday indicated that at least one person died and 33 were injured in the incident.

The cause of the blast is yet to be established, but current repair of the city's gas pipeline systems may be involved, the Global Times reported.

