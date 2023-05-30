UrduPoint.com

Democrats Receive Guidance On What To Say About Biden-McCarthy Deal - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Democrats Receive Guidance on What to Say About Biden-McCarthy Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Members of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives have been instructed what to say about the deal between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the country's public debt, the Axios news portal reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Biden said that he managed to reach an agreement on the state budget with McCarthy to avoid default in the country, after which the corresponding bill was submitted to Congress for consideration. The parties agreed to increase the ceiling of the public debt until January 2025. McCarthy, in turn, said that although the Republicans came to an agreement with Biden, the Democratic Party was disappointed with the outcome of the negotiations.

"President Biden's Bipartisan Budget Agreement protects the American people, preventing extreme MAGA Republicans from forcing a devastating default on our debt that would trigger a job-killing recession and raise costs for working families," a copy of the messaging guidance seen by the portal read.

In addition, Democrats are instructed to say that the agreement "prevents the worst possible crisis" and rejects "Republicans' extreme demands to cut critical lifelines for everyday Americans."

The guidance also includes instructions to say that the agreement protects social security, health care, care for veterans and investments in infrastructure and climate.

