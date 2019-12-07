Dollar loses further against rupee

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of 03 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs155.06 as compared to the last closing at Rs155.09, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.9 and Rs155.4.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.15 and traded at Rs172.17 against the last closing of Rs172.02.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.42 whereas decrease of Rs0.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs203.55 as compared to last closing of Rs203.61.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 1 paisa and was traded at Rs42.21 compared to Rs42.22 whereas Saudi Rayal remained unchanged at Rs41.35.