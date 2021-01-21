UrduPoint.com
Domestic Production Of Vegetable Ghee Decreases By 3.40%, Cooking Oil Increases 3.69%

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Domestic production of vegetable ghee decreases by 3.40%, cooking oil increases 3.69%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Domestic production of vegetable ghee during last five months of current financial year decreased by 3.40 percent, whereas output of cooking oil increased by 3.69 percent as compared the manufacturing of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November 2020, domestic production of vegetable ghee was recorded at 583,507 metric tons as compared the output of 604,065 metric tons of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, domestic output of cooking oil was recorded at 180,961 metric tons during the period under review as compared the production of 174,580 metric tons of same period of last year.

On month on month basis the productions of above mentioned commodities witnessed 0.21 percent and 4.27 percent growth in November 2020 as against the corresponding month of last year In November 2020, 125,276 tons of vegetable ghee manufactured as against the production of 125,012 tons of same month of last year.

Meanwhile,local production of cooking oil was registered at 39,030 tons in November 2020 as compared the manufacturing of 37,471 tons of of same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the large scale manufacturing industries in the country in last 5 months witnessed significant growth of 7.41 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, the output of large scale manufacturing industries recorded 14.46 percent growth in November 2020 as compared the same month of last year and it grew by 1.35 percent when it was compared with month of October 2020.

