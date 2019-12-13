UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double-digit Fall In Imports Strengthening Forex Reserves: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:22 PM

Double-digit fall in imports strengthening forex reserves: Mian Zahid Hussain

Rupee gaining strength but prices not coming down, FPCCI remains unconcerned despite reduced exports

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the double-digit reduction in imports are strengthening forex reserves.
Imports have been reduced by 33 percent in the five months of the current fiscal which is also resulting in some serious problems.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that rupee is gaining strength but it has not resulted in reduction in prices.
The former minister noted that exports have jumped by almost five percent to 9.54 billion during July-November but it is insignificant despite the repeated reduction in the value of rupee and relaxations to the export industry.


The export situation is not satisfactory which may result in a missed target set at 26 billion dollars however attention to tax and refund issues can make a change.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that last year the five-month deficit was 14.43 billion which is now 9.66 billion which is a success. The commerce ministry has projected that annual deficit can be reduced to 12 to 19 billion dollars which was 31 billion dollars during the last year.
He said that the relaxations given to the export sector are not enough as abolishing zero-rating has damaged the export sector, therefore, the facility show be given back or special status to the export sector must be announced.

He noted that FPCCI which is the apex representative body of the industrialists and traders remained indifferent to the economic situation and problems of the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Business Alliance May Commerce All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

 “What lawyers did is the law of the jungle,” ..

7 minutes ago

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukk ..

33 seconds ago

Five killed, 687 injured in 626 accidents in Punja ..

35 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) for doctors se ..

36 seconds ago

Tory Victory Good News for UK, Getting Brexit Done ..

38 seconds ago

China Urges World to Recognize Negative Impact of ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.