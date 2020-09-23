UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Lifted By Nike, Johnson & Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:02 PM

Dow lifted by Nike, Johnson & Johnson

The Dow got a boost early Wednesday from strong Nike results and progress on a Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, while the Nasdaq pulled back amid September volatility

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Dow got a boost early Wednesday from strong Nike results and progress on a Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, while the Nasdaq pulled back amid September volatility.

House lawmakers adopted a budget bill Tuesday to extend funding through early December, removing the risk of an imminent government shutdown.

But Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a stimulus package to address the coronavirus-ravaged US economy amid intensifying partisanship in Washington.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 27,430.25.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 3,320.50, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1 percent to 10,948.05.

After huge gains in August, stocks have been under pressure much of September amid worries about excessive valuations and the coronavirus.

Nike shot up 10 percent after the company reported blowout quarterly earnings on strong digital sales and its CEO cheered the return of pro sports. The athletic apparel giant notched an 82 percent increase in digital sales.

Johnson & Johnson advanced 1.7 percent as it announced it was entering the final Phase 3 stage of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial following positive results in earlier stages.

Tesla dropped 4.8 percent after it said it was developing a $25,000 self-driving electric car model with upgraded battery technology, however Chief Executive Elon Musk signaled the model would not be available for about three years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Sports Washington Budget Company Car Progress Elon Musk August September December Democrats Stocks From Government Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

3 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

30 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

33 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.