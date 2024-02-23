- Home
- Business
- News
- Early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties proving beneficial, says Dr. Haidar Karrar
Early Sowing Of Triple Gene Cotton Varieties Proving Beneficial, Says Dr. Haidar Karrar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Deputy Secretary Agriculture (Technical) South Punjab Dr. Haidar Karrar imparted one-day training to officers and field staff of agriculture extension and pest warning departments here Friday on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model for cotton and urged them to advocate early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties with guidance to farmers under IPM model to maximize production
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Secretary Agriculture (Technical) South Punjab Dr. Haidar Karrar imparted one-day training to officers and field staff of agriculture extension and pest warning departments here Friday on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model for cotton and urged them to advocate early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties with guidance to farmers under IPM model to maximize production.
Rising tendency among farmers towards early sowing of cotton in Feb-March showed that it was proving beneficial and now it was officials’ responsibility to advocate sowing of triple gene varieties, equipped with resistance against pests and diseases, including CKC-5, CKC-1, Ghauri-2, CKC-6, and ICS-386, to increase production, said Dr. Haidar Karrar while addressing participants of one-day workshop at Cotton Research Institute Multan.
The workshop focused on training of officials to raise their level of knowledge on triple gene cotton varieties and their management so that they can be able to give appropriate advice to farmers.
The deputy secretary agriculture said that farmers must complete their early sowing of cotton by Mar 31 and apply anti-fungus pesticides to the seed before sowing to keep crop safe against pests and diseases during first 30-40 days of its early nourishment.
He said, farmers should sow only registered triple gene varieties having good germination strength and their fur is removed. He said that 4-5 kilogram seed of germination strength of over 75 per cent should be used per acre while the seed having 60 per cent plus germination strength should be sown at the rate of 5-6 kilogram per acre. He said, farmers should be advised to get the seeds’ germination strength tested before sowing to get desired number of plants per acre.
Farmers should also check the company label and certification tag on the seed bags before purchase.
Recent Stories
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LC ..
Four power pilferers booked
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives
CCoE approves work on Pakistan's section of IP gas pipeline project
Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final
Chief Commissioner stresses to educate public about tax system, laws
Murad Ali Shah nominated as CM Sindh CM, Awais Shah PA Speaker, Naveed Anthony D ..
Sports promote peace, love amongst people: Hussain Muhammad
9 illegal housing colonies sealed
More Stories From Business
-
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LCCI4 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points7 minutes ago
-
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar12 minutes ago
-
Next government to focus on promoting ease of doing business: Qaiser Sheikh4 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 February 202447 minutes ago
-
Kitchen items' prices witnesses nominal increase of 0.04%1 hour ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,200 per tola to Rs 214,1001 hour ago
-
Call to solve issues of SME sector1 hour ago
-
World Bank delegation visits GCU58 minutes ago
-
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agriculture, digitally-led ..2 hours ago
-
USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) to strengthen Pakistan's economy4 hours ago
-
Boeing, Airbus struggle to deliver planes as supply chain woes persist4 hours ago