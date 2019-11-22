UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB's Lagarde Tells Eurozone To 'innovate And Invest'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:49 PM

ECB's Lagarde tells eurozone to 'innovate and invest'

Christine Lagarde on Friday urged European countries to "innovate and invest" more to support growth at a time of global uncertainty, in her first major policy speech as president of the European Central Bank

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):Christine Lagarde on Friday urged European countries to "innovate and invest" more to support growth at a time of global uncertainty, in her first major policy speech as president of the European Central Bank.

The ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy would "achieve its goal faster and with fewer side effects" if euro area governments supported it with fiscal policy, Lagarde told a banking conference in Frankfurt.

The eurozone economy is expected to grow just 1.1 percent this year, she said, "much lower than previously forecast" as "trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties" take their toll.

"Europe needs to innovate and invest to respond to these challenges and preserve its competitiveness in the longer run," said Lagarde, the former head of the International Monetary Fund.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Bank Frankfurt Euro

Recent Stories

China plays pivotal role in structural change of f ..

1 minute ago

Court exempts Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz from appe ..

30 minutes ago

Khalid Usman fined 25 per cent match fee

52 minutes ago

Idara Taleem- o- Aghai and Telenor start training ..

1 minute ago

28 U19 cricketers invited for a six-week High Perf ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia to unveil referendum results on new state ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.