UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Vehicles Double Market Share In Europe: Manufacturers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Electric vehicles double market share in Europe: manufacturers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Electric vehicles more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association said Friday.

All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe in March through June, against 3.5 percent during that period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Vehicles Car Same March June Share

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

14 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

14 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

14 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.