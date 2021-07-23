Electric vehicles double market share in Europe: manufacturers

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Electric vehicles more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association said Friday.

All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe in March through June, against 3.5 percent during that period last year.