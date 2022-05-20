Embargo on Russian Oil Not Discussed at G7 Finance Chiefs Meeting on Friday - Berlin

The finance ministers of the G7 countries have not discussed the issue of an embargo on Russian oil on Friday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The finance ministers of the G7 countries have not discussed the issue of an embargo on Russian oil on Friday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

"This, the issue of an embargo, was not a subject (of discussions) ... We, in any case, the German side firmly adheres to the goal of achieving independence from Russian energy imports as soon as possible," Lindner told a briefing, adding that Berlin is "actively working" to stop oil supplies from Russia, then raw materials and gas.

Commenting on the possible use of the frozen Russian state reserves in favor of Ukraine, the minister said that this is an option that should be further discussed.

The official stressed that the matter concerns "state assets, not private property" of Russian citizens, since private property "is subject to special protection."

"Yes, in connection with Ukraine, we discussed the continuation of sanctions, raised the issue of confiscation of Russian assets," he added.