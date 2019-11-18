UrduPoint.com
Emirates Announces $16 Billion Deal To Buy 50 Airbus 350

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:11 PM

Emirates Airline said Monday it would buy 50 Airbus 350-900 wide body aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin in May 2023

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):Emirates Airline said Monday it would buy 50 Airbus 350-900 wide body aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin in May 2023.

"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

Emirates serves a global network spanning over 158 destinations in 84 countries. Its fleet stands at 267 large aircraft, including more than 100 Airbus 380 super jumbos.

Its move earlier this year to reduce its total A380 orders triggered Airbus to pull the plug on the costly plane, which airlines have struggled to fill to its capacity of 500-850 people.

At the time, Airbus said it would buy smaller A330 and A350 models instead.

"It is very good news for Airbus," the European aerospace giant's CEO Guillaume Faure said of the announcement in Dubai, adding he was "very proud that Airbus 350 has been selected by Emirates".

