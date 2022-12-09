Employees union for improving financial health of TMAs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :To strengthen Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), it is necessary to increase its income sources as the current financial position of TMAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is very poor, and the majority of TMAs are suffering from a financial crisis and are unable to pay salaries and pensions to their employees.

Members of the Local Government Employees Federation (LGEF) KP have demanded from the provincial government, the Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development and the Secretary of the Local Council board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve the financial conditions of the TMA of the province.

They also demanded to increase the rate of terminal tax and base fee, rental property, water rate, conservancy rate, map rate per square feet, TLF and DLF transfer property tax and mutation fee rate and other taxes, and take measures to impose annual service cess on mobile towers, annual cess on fiber net, monthly service charges on telephone lines, municipal service cess along with electricity bills and service fee on transportation of mining material.

The union members demanded from provincial government to issue orders to reduce redundant expenses from the funds of municipal administrations, and to transfer all district local funds of former district councils to tehsil local funds of TMA.

If such orders are not issued, the financial position of TMAs will become weaker and weaker day by day. Thus, TMAs will be worse than before in providing basic facilities to the people of their area and would also fail to pay salaries and pensions to employees and pensioners. The LGEF has appealed to take immediate steps to improve the financial position of the TMAs of the province.

Leaders of LGEF, including Shaukat Kayani, Haji Anwar Kamal Khan, Niaz Ali Khan, Mehboobullah, Shad Khan, Raja Zubair, Faisal Tanuli, Muhammad Hasan, Malik Muhammad Tufail, Muhammad Benares, Gohar Khan, Abdul Rahman Saduzai, Qaiser Kamran, Bashir Bacha and Haji Iqbal Hussain expressed these views in a joint statement.