Encroachments Removed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The district administration has launched an anti-encroachment operation across the city and confiscated materials from different sites.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto supervised the operation on Satiana Road where the shopkeepers had set up cemented encroachments on the road and its footpaths by putting various articles and created numerous problems for the pedestrians as well as for the vehicular traffic.
The anti-encroachment teams demolished the cemented encroachments from Satiana Road and confiscated the material from encroached sites besides issued warnings to the encroachers for strict action in addition to sealing their shops and imposing heavy fines if they were found involved again in the encroachments.
A similar operation was also conducted in Clock Tower Chowk, its adjacent bazaars as well as Madan Pura, Narwala Road and their peripheral sites and confiscated the material from encroached sites.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto said that the government was committed to restoring original beauty of the city and its roads. In this connection, anti-encroachment operations would continue without any discrimination and strict action would be taken against those found involved in encroachment or grabbing state land, he added.
