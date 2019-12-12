EOBI officials assure visit to industries

Deputy Director General of Employees of Old-age Benefits Institute (EOBI), Anwar Ali Zuberi on Thursday assured that inspection of industries by EOBI will be done only once a year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Director General of Employees of Old-age Benefits Institute (EOBI), Anwar Ali Zuberi on Thursday assured that inspection of industries by EOBI will be done only once a year. "There is no provision in law for inspection before one year period. If any officer visits twice a year, the matter should be brought to the notice of EOBI authorities for necessary action," he said while speaking in a meeting with members of SITE Association of Industry here at the Association's office.

He said that disbursement of pension was much more than the contribution collected and increase in minimum pension was also on cards. The industries should clear their EOBI dues on priority to improve collection.

Patron of SITE Association, Zubair Motiwala, Senior Vice President Farhan Ashrafi, Vice President Saleem Nagaria, former presidents Salim Parekh and M. Javed Bilwani and Younus Bashir, Ghulam Abid Mari, EOBI Regional Heads Naveed Fayyaz , Muzammil Kamil, Syed Gohar Asghar Rizvi were also present in the meeting.

The Deputy Director General EOI said that for the purpose of pension, EOBI card was not compulsory but registration with EOBI was must and the registration number would work. If the duration of contribution falls short of few months, it was approved for pension. "At EOBI, we consider ourselves service providers and not masters," he remarked.

On the suggestion of senior industrialist M. Zubair Motiwala, he promised to take up the matter of delayed issuance / non-issuance of EOBI cards with the Chairman EOBI and that when cards are issued, details should be sent to SITE Association of Industry. Duplicate cards issuance is a problem and takes time. EOBI is working to resolve this issue at the earliest.

Replying to a question from former president of the Association M.Saleem Parekh regarding devolution of EOBI to the province after 18th Constitution Amendment, Zuberi said that EOBI will remain a Federal subject as provinces have no capacity to manage this institution.

Inter-provincial employees will suffer greatly if the Institution is given to the provincial governments, he maintained.

Briefing the members about Registration / De-Registration matters, Zuberi said that for registration, company should fill in the form and send it through SITE Association of Industry. He assured members of SITE Association to resolve their issues on priority.

M. Zubair Motiwala suggested that those industries who are paying master's for the last ten years should be given incentive of good pay master and 10 percent relief. For de-registration, letter should be sent to EOBI clearly stating that tenant has vacated the premises and it should be de-registered.

He said that Karachi contributes major chunk of revenue to the national exchequer and government should do more for Karachi.

Motiwala suggested to convert EOBI into an "Endowment Fund" for 10 years and proposed to make online system for EOBI cards issuance.

Welcoming the guests, President SITE Association Muhammad Suleman Chawla said that small industries are increasing in SITE area and there is lack of awareness among them about EOBI. He suggested to hold such interactive sessions on regular basis to educate small industries owners.

Earlier, Chairman of Labour Committee, Ali Ahmed briefed about EOBI related issues being faced by members of the association like inspection and payment of pension on minimum rate.

Former chairman SITE Association Younus M. Bashir on the occasion said EOBI should act gently in the matters of industries as they are already facing problems from other government departments, and business environment was not favorable. The Association will plead the cases of genuine businessmen only.

Concluding the session, Senior Vice President Saleem Nagaria stressedthe need for frequent interaction between Association and EOBI.