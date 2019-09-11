Equatorial Guinea wants to cooperate with Russia's gas producer, Novatek, on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies Africa, the country's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Equatorial Guinea wants to cooperate with Russia's gas producer, Novatek, on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies Africa, the country's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik.

"We plan to hold talks [with Novatek] very soon.

It depends on the chairman, we'll have the opportunity to discuss what we can do, but we seem to have a better engagement with them about that," Lima said.

He explained that Equatorial Guinea was building a new LNG storage and regasification plant which brings it closer to becoming a gas hub for Africa.

"We are building a terminal in the country, we are planning to build other terminals in the gulf area, that will make sure that the LNG we receive is at a better price," the energy minister told Sputnik.