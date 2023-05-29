Erdogan Promised to Implement Gas Hub Project Proposed by Putin

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Following his victory in the presidential runoff, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to implement the gas hub project earlier proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% on Sunday, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%, according to data from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

"We will further strengthen Turkey's positions by bringing investments in transport and energy, which are the basic infrastructure for development, to the world level. In his congratulatory message, Mr. Putin repeated the question of Turkey, namely Thrace, becoming a 'gas hub'. We will take this step with them. Thrace will be the center," Erdogan told his supporters outside the presidential residence in Ankara's Bestepe area on Sunday night.