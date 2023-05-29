UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Promised To Implement Gas Hub Project Proposed By Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Erdogan Promised to Implement Gas Hub Project Proposed by Putin

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Following his victory in the presidential runoff, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to implement the gas hub project earlier proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% on Sunday, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%, according to data from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

"We will further strengthen Turkey's positions by bringing investments in transport and energy, which are the basic infrastructure for development, to the world level. In his congratulatory message, Mr. Putin repeated the question of Turkey, namely Thrace, becoming a 'gas hub'. We will take this step with them. Thrace will be the center," Erdogan told his supporters outside the presidential residence in Ankara's Bestepe area on Sunday night.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election World Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Hub Tayyip Erdogan Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

3 hours ago
 ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth sessi ..

ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth session

3 hours ago
 Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in r ..

Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in relegation to EFL Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforce ..

UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners inter ..

4 hours ago
 FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.