UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Adopts $2.1Bln Plan To Support Latvia's Economy - Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

EU Adopts $2.1Bln Plan to Support Latvia's Economy - Finance Ministry

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The European Union has approved a 1.82 billion euro ($2.1 billion) plan to support Latvia's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Latvian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council adopted on Tuesday, July 13, the plan of the Latvian economy recovery fund worth 1.82 billion Euros," the statement said.

The sides will sign a relevant agreement in August.

The plan seeks to resolve multiple economic and social issues in the Baltic country, with healthcare being the first in line to receive aid.

Earlier this day, the council of the EU adopted the first batch of national recovery plans funded by the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The decision is aimed at helping 12 EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain, to help their economies rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France European Union Germany Luxembourg Austria Spain Italy Belgium Portugal Slovakia Latvia Greece Denmark Euro July August Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

20 minutes ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

20 minutes ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

20 minutes ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

2 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.